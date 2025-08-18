Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

India's electronics exports up around 47% on year in first quarter of FY26

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stated that Indias electronics exports have recorded a spike of around 47% in first quarter of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25. In a social media post, Goyal said, it is a sweet success story for Make in India, which has led to an exponential growth in the electronics production from 31 billion dollars to 133 billion dollars in a decade beginning 2014-15. Goyal noted that government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. Mr Goyal said, as a result, India has moved from having two mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 today. He said, one of the greatest journeys has been the transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the worlds second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

NSE SME ANB Metal Cast forges a steady debut, shines with premium listing

Regaal Resources IPO ends with 159.88 times subscription

Regaal Resources IPO ends with 159.88 times subscription

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 159.88 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 159.88 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 26.38 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 26.38 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times

Regaal Resources IPO subscribed 5.94 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon