India's forex reserves dip by $1.18 billion to $695.49 billion

For the week ended July 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, slipped by $1.201 billion to $587.609 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
However, the gold reserves increased by $150 million to $84.499 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $119 million to $18.683 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $13 million to $4.698 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
