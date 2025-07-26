Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petronet LNG records over 25% YoY decline in Q1 PAT

Petronet LNG records over 25% YoY decline in Q1 PAT

Petronet LNG has reported 25.5% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 850.58 crore on a 11.4% fall in net sales to Rs 11,879.86 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for Q1 FY26 was Rs 10,720.14 crore, down 9.6% YoY.

Profit before tax for the first quarter was Rs 1,136.11 crore, down by 25.3% from Rs 1519.88 crore posted in the same period last year.

During the current quarter ended 30 June 2025, Dahej terminal processed 207 TBTU of LNG as against 248 TBTU during the corresponding quarter ended 30 June, 2024. The overall LNG volume processed by the company in the current quarter was 220 TBTU, as against the LNG volume of 262 TBTU processed in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

The company was able to achieve higher throughput over the previous quarter and robust financial results owing to stable LNG prices, better capacity utilization and efficiency in its operations, Petronet LNG said in a statement.

The net worth of the company as on 30 June 2025 reached Rs 20,233 crore as against Rs 19,382 crore as on 31 March 2025, crossing the Rs 20,000 crore mark.

Petronet LNG was formed to develop, design, construct, own, and operate liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminals in India.

The scrip slipped 1.76% to end at Rs 302.10 on the BSE on Friday.

