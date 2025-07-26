Persistent Systems consolidated net profit rises 38.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 3333.59 croreNet profit of Persistent Systems rose 38.68% to Rs 424.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 306.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 3333.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2737.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3333.592737.17 22 OPM %18.3516.63 -PBDT649.19471.74 38 PBT555.41400.54 39 NP424.94306.42 39
