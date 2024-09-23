India's forex reserves hit record high of $689.45 billion

The overall forex kitty had jumped by USD 5.248 billion to a high of USD 689.235 billion for the previous reporting week ended on September 6.

The foreign currency assets decreased by USD 515 million to USD 603.629 billion, the data showed.

Gold reserves increased by USD 899 million to USD 62.887 billion during the week, the RBI said.

India's forex reserves rose by USD 223 million to a new all-time high of USD 689.458 billion for the week ended on September 13, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Friday.