Rites allots 24.03 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 48,06,03,774 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Rites has allotted 24,03,01,887 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., One (1) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every One (1) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e., Friday, 20 September 2024.