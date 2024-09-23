Matrimony.com forays into grey-collar jobs market

Matrimony.com said that it has plans to launch new line of business in the area of Jobs called "ManyJobs" to focus extensively on the grey-collar jobs market.

The company plans the initial launch for the Tamilnadu market in both English & vernacular (Tamil). In September 2024, the company will introduce a website for employers & recruiters. Following this, in October 2024, the company will release a dedicated app for job seekers.

The company will focus exclusively on the grey-collar jobs market which is estimated to be about 45% and specifically on frontline and entry-level jobs. The companys research indicates that frontline roles have higher attrition rates than blue or white collar jobs.