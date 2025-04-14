Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise $10.8 billion

India's forex reserves rise $10.8 billion

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves rose by $10.8 billion to $676 billion as of the week ending April 4, 2025, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a key component of India's reserves, rose by $9 billion to $574.08 billion, the central bank said in its weekly statistical report.

Meanwhile, Gold reserves surged by $1.5 billion to $79.36 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDR) were up $186 million to $18.36 billion.

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $46 million to $4.4 billion, RBI said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

WSFx forays into D2C with launch of Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card

WSFx forays into D2C with launch of Global Pay Lifestyle Travel Card

Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for Central Railway project of Rs 568 cr

Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for Central Railway project of Rs 568 cr

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rupee skyrockets

Rupee skyrockets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon