Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.14 crore

Net Loss of Dolphin Medical Services reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 0.780.68 15 OPM %-35.71-85.71 -0-10.29 - PBDT-0.04-0.11 64 0.03-0.04 LP PBT-0.07-0.12 42 -0.03-0.09 67 NP-0.07-0.13 46 -0.03-0.10 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

