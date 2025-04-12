Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 757.94 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 15.95% to Rs 114.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 757.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 693.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.07% to Rs 536.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 3028.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2628.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales757.94693.87 9 3028.282628.97 15 OPM %94.3294.02 -94.0493.79 - PBDT156.89135.27 16 729.74594.32 23 PBT154.39132.86 16 719.79585.51 23 NP114.5898.82 16 536.81436.17 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

