ICICI Securities Primary Dealership standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 757.94 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership rose 15.95% to Rs 114.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 757.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 693.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.07% to Rs 536.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 3028.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2628.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales757.94693.87 9 3028.282628.97 15 OPM %94.3294.02 -94.0493.79 - PBDT156.89135.27 16 729.74594.32 23 PBT154.39132.86 16 719.79585.51 23 NP114.5898.82 16 536.81436.17 23
