India's forex reserves rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion

India's forex reserves rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves increased to $654.27 billion in the week ending March 14, 2025, up by $0.305 billion, according to data released by Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs) were down by $96 million to $557.19 billion.

Gold reserves saw a surge of $66 million to $74.391 billion. Meanwhile, SDRs for the above-mentioned week increased by $51 million to stand at $18.26 billion. Reserve position in the IMF was up by $283 million to $4.4 billion.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

