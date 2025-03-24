Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India gains on re-appointing Dhananjay Salunkhe as MD & Jagdish Agarwal as WTD

Huhtamaki India gains on re-appointing Dhananjay Salunkhe as MD & Jagdish Agarwal as WTD

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Huhtamaki India rallied 3.27% to Rs 193.95 after the company's board approved the re-appointment of Dhananjay Salunkhe as managing director (MD) and Jagdish Agarwal as whole-time director (WTD) for three-year terms, starting in 2025.

The company added that these appointments were based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 21 March 2025, after market hours.

Dhananjay Salunkhe will serve as managing director of the company for a further period of three years, from 12 August 2025 to 11 August 2028. Salunkhe holds a masters degree in business management and a bachelors degree in engineering.

 

Additionally, he attended advanced leadership development programs at INSEAD, France, and Columbia University. Dhananjay has over 30 years of experience in various multinational and Indian companies in leadership roles with increasing responsibilities. He has served as the SBU Chief Executive of the packaging and printing business at ITC, in addition to holding leadership positions at 3M, Sulzer India, and GKN Sinter Metals.

Also Read

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 900 pts to 77,820; Nifty at 23,620; Nifty Bank gains 2%

Donald Trump

'Truly the worst': Trump upset about his 'distorted' presidential portrait

Yashwant Varma

BS LIVE updates: Delhi HC withdraws judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA directs airlines to inform passengers of rights via SMS, WhatsApp

Atishi marlena, Atishi

'Hope BJP keeps promises in Budget session': Delhi LoP Atishi slams govt

Further, Jagdish Agarwal will serve as a whole-time director of the company for a further period of three years, from 26 May 2025 to 25 May 2028. Jagdish Agarwal holds a bachelors degree in commerce from Calcutta University and is a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He also holds an additional professional finance degree, CMA, from the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants.

Agarwal is a seasoned financial professional with demonstrated expertise across industries and service sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, and banking, to name a few. His last employment was with Owens Corning India as its Chief Financial Officer. Jagdish has over 27 years of experience and has worked with companies like Reliance Communications, ICICI Bank, and Owens Corning India.

Huhtamaki Indias principal activity is the manufacture and sale of packaging material.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined by 39.5% to Rs 64.73 crore, with a 1.2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,450.53 crore in FY24 compared to FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T gains after elevating Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

L&T gains after elevating Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

Nifty trades near 23,550 mark; realty shares rally for 5th day

Nifty trades near 23,550 mark; realty shares rally for 5th day

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

SBC Exports rises on repeat export order from Dubai-based Gawgee Brothers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon