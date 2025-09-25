Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL set to commission Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project by end Dec'25

GAIL set to commission Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project by end Dec'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
GAIL (India) is executing Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda pipeline project (MNJPL) as part of National Gas Grid (NGG). This pipeline is categorized as high impact projects under PM GatiShakti National Master Plan initiative of Government of India. This 1,707 km natural gas pipeline project is passing through four states namely Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This natural gas pipeline will ensure availability of clean fuel and cater to the demands of CGD and industrial sector. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has also identified 17 Geographical Areas (GAs) covering 60 districts along this pipeline network.

As of now, pipeline construction has been completed in the state of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, project execution is in its final stages and only 11 kilometres of pipeline construction is remaining out of total 1,707 km of pipeline. Further, 1,440 km of pipeline is ready for gas-in.

 

With construction work nearing completion in the state of Maharashtra, GAIL(India) anticipates full commissioning of the MNJPL project by 31 December 2025. The decision was approved by the GAIL's Board of Directors in a meeting held on 24 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card 'lndiGo SBI Card'

SBI Cards launches co-branded credit card 'lndiGo SBI Card'

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Paroxetine Extended-Release Tablets

Alembic receives USFDA approval for Paroxetine Extended-Release Tablets

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Tata Investment Corp corrects on profit booking

Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

Nifty below 25,000 level; IT shares under pressure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon