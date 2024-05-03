Business Standard
India's Mineral Production Grows By 8% In February

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February, 2024 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 139.6 is 8.0% higher as compared to the level in the month of February, 2023. As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-February, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year is 8.2%.
Production level of important minerals in February, 2024 were: Coal 966 lakh tonne, Lignite 42 lakh tonne, Natural gas (utilized) 2886 million cu.m., Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonne, Bauxite 2414 thousand tonne, Chromite 400 thousand tonne, Copper conc. 11 thousand tonne , Gold 255 kg, Iron ore 244 lakh tonne, Lead conc. 27 thousand tonne, Manganese ore 295 thousand tonne, Zinc conc. 149 thousand tonne, Limestone 387 lakh tonne, Phosphorite 218 thousand tonne, and Magnesite 10 thousand tonne.
Important minerals showing positive growth during February, 2024 over February, 2023 include: Gold (86%), Copper Conc.(28.7%), Bauxite (21%), Chromite (21%), Phosphorite (19%), Limestone(13%), Coal (12%), Natural gas (U) (11%), Petroleum(crude) (8%), Manganese Ore (6%), Magnesite (3%), Lignite(2.8%), and Zinc Conc.(2.8%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include Iron Ore (-0.7%) and Lead Conc.(-14%).
First Published: May 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

