India's Coal Production Increase 7.41% In April

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Indias coal production for April 2024 reached 78.69 MT (Provisional), with a growth rate of 7.41% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, which was 73.26 MT. During April 2024, Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a coal production of 61.78 MT (Provisional), marking a growth of 7.31% compared to the same period last year when it was 57.57 MT. Additionally, coal production by Captive/others in April 2024 stood at 11.43 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 12.99% from the previous year, which was 10.12 MT.
Indias coal dispatches for April 2024 reached 85.10 MT(Provisional) up by 6.07% compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 80.23 MT. During April 2024, CIL dispatched 64.26 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 3.18% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 62.28 MT. Additionally, coal dispatch by Captive/others in April was recorded at 15.16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 26.90% from the previous year, which was 11.95 MT.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

