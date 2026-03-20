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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's official statistical platforms are increasingly moving toward AI-enabled data access systems

India's official statistical platforms are increasingly moving toward AI-enabled data access systems

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Government stated in a latest update that Indias data ecosystem is increasingly being strengthened through institutional platforms that support innovation, technology adoption, and capacity building across public systems. Recent initiatives indicate how dedicated data infrastructure, collaborative research frameworks, and digital public platforms are being used to integrate artificial intelligence into official statistics. Alongside technological deployment, emphasis is also being placed on partnerships and trainings, to ensure that emerging tools improve efficiency, expand accessibility, and support reliable decision-making across sectors. Indias official statistical platforms are increasingly moving toward AI-enabled data access systems that improve how users interact with public datasets. Recent initiatives by the NITI Aayog and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) reflect a broader shift to AI-based interfaces that support direct querying , natural language search , and context-based information accessibility.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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