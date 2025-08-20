Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's oilmeal export dips 7% on year in Jul-25

India's oilmeal export dips 7% on year in Jul-25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has compiled the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of July, 2025 provisionally reporting it at 422,388 tons compared to 451,794 tons in July 2024 i.e. down by 7%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to July 2025 reported at 1,516,982 tons compared to 1,554,426 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 2.4%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

