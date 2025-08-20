Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen strengthens to 147.5 despite weak trade data

Yen strengthens to 147.5 despite weak trade data

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen firmed to around 147.5 per dollar on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session even as trade figures disappointed. Exports dropped 2.6% year-on-year in July, the steepest decline in over four years as US tariffs weighed on demand, while imports shrank 7.5%. Meanwhile, core machinery orders rebounded in June after two months of declines, offering some relief for Japans investment outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

