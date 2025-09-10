Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up around 3% on year in 2025

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up around 3% on year in 2025

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption is expected to see a continued increase in new few quarters. It estimates Indias petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption at 5.64 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2025, up 3.10% compared to previous year. The consumption is seen rising to 5.92 mbpd in 2026, up around 5% compared to 2025. Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels production is also seen rising around 3% on year to 1.05 mbpd in 2026.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

