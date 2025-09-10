Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIC Electronics signs MoU with Top2, Singapore

MIC Electronics signs MoU with Top2, Singapore

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

To explore and finalize a semiconductor fabrication partner from Taiwan

MIC Electronics has entered a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Top2 PTE, a Singapore based entity to explore, identify, and finalize a semiconductor partner from Taiwan.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish a framework under which MIC shall engage Top2 to explore, identify, and finalize a semiconductor fabrication partner from Taiwan. The objective is to initiate semiconductor wafer production with an monthly target capacity of 25,000 to 30,000 wafers, subject to feasibility, negotiations, and regulatory compliance.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

