Laxmi Organic Industries enters into global sourcing agreement Hitachi Energy, Zurich

Laxmi Organic Industries enters into global sourcing agreement Hitachi Energy, Zurich

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Laxmi Organic Industries has entered into a global sourcing agreement with Hitachi Energy, Zurich, Switzerland for supply of eco-efficient gas used in Hitachi Energy's SF6-free high-voltage switchgear portfolio.

While the overall size of the contract cannot be precisely determined at this stage. However, it may be noted that the total capex commitment by the Company under this contract shall be approximately Rs 75 crore.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

