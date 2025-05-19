Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's sugar production comes in at 257.44 lakh tonnes

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Indias sugar production for the current 2024-25 season has hit 257.44 lakh tonnes as of May 15, 2025, according to the latest data released by the Indian Sugar Bio-Energy & Manufacturers Association (ISMA). Currently, two sugar factories remain operational in Tamil Nadu, where the main crushing season is still underway. ISMA estimates the total sugar production for the 2024-25 season is likely to come close to 261 to 262 lakh tonnes. The season began with an opening stock of 80 lakh tonnes. Factoring in an expected domestic consumption of 280 lakh tonnes and export volumes of up to 9 lakh tonnes, the closing stock is likely to stand at a comfortable 52-53 lakh tonnes. As of April 30, 27 lakh tonnes of sugar have already been redirected for ethanol production, with another 6 to 7 lakh tonnes expected to be diverted by season-end.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

