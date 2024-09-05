Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's textile industry expected to grow to US$350 bn by 2030 and add 3.5 crore jobs: Ministry of Textiles

India's textile industry expected to grow to US$350 bn by 2030 and add 3.5 crore jobs: Ministry of Textiles

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Indias textile industry is expected to grow to US$350 bn by 2030 and add 3.5 crore jobs. This was stated by Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh during the Curtain Raiser event of Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi. He further expressed hope of India being recognised by its Bharat brand and green sustainable textile products at the world stage. Singh asserted that the Union Governments PLI scheme for textiles will enable the apparel industry to boost production and promote their branding. The Minister also added that the PLI scheme will enable linking of the textile value chain and lure FDI in the country. Singh emphasised that the Indian demographic dividend will aid Indias growth ahead of China and urged the state governments to equally participate in the event. With innovation, collaboration, and the Make in India spirit at its core, this event is an embodiment of the 5F vision of the Honble Prime Minister- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, he added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi sets up new expert group of 22 members on listing obligations

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; Broader markets up, IT, Auto, Realty drag

Stock market

Demat accounts cross 171 mn mark, with 4.2 million added in August

A sand scupture on Mother Teresa

International Day of Charity 2024: History, Significance, and top 10 Quotes

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE: Headline growth lower due to lower expenditure by Centre because of elections, says RBI Guv

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon