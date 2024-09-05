India's textile industry expected to grow to US$350 bn by 2030 and add 3.5 crore jobs: Ministry of Textiles

Indias textile industry is expected to grow to US$350 bn by 2030 and add 3.5 crore jobs. This was stated by Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh during the Curtain Raiser event of Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi. He further expressed hope of India being recognised by its Bharat brand and green sustainable textile products at the world stage. Singh asserted that the Union Governments PLI scheme for textiles will enable the apparel industry to boost production and promote their branding. The Minister also added that the PLI scheme will enable linking of the textile value chain and lure FDI in the country. Singh emphasised that the Indian demographic dividend will aid Indias growth ahead of China and urged the state governments to equally participate in the event. With innovation, collaboration, and the Make in India spirit at its core, this event is an embodiment of the 5F vision of the Honble Prime Minister- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, he added.