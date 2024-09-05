Raymond Lifestyle shares hit lower circuit after initial pop

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle (RLL), the newly demerged lifestyle business of Raymond, made a strong debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

Raymond's decision to demerge its apparel business into a separate entity aligns with its strategy of focusing on three distinct business verticals: real estate, lifestyle, and engineering. Raymond had announced a share exchange ratio of 4:5 (four shares of Raymond Lifestyle for every five held in Raymond).

The stock was listed at Rs 3,000 per share on the BSE and Rs 3,020 per share on the NSE, representing a significant premium over the issue price of Rs 1,563 per share. This pricing was determined during a special trading session ahead of the listing.