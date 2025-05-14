Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's wholesale price inflation eases further to 0.85% in April

India's wholesale price inflation eases further to 0.85% in April

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
India's wholesale price inflation based on the all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 0.85% on year in April, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment etc.

The month over month change in WPI for the month of April, 2025 stood at (-) 0.19% as compared to March, 2025.

The inflation rate for manufactured products, which accounts for over 60% of this inflation basket, stood at 2.62% in April.

 

Primary articles inflation in April contracted to 1.44% from a growth of 0.76% in March. Inflation rate for fuel and power contracted 2.18% in April as against a growth of 0.20% in March.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; oil & gas shares advance

Indo Rama Synthetics soars after turnaround Q4 numbers

Aditya Birla Capital rises as Q4 PAT jumps 22% QoQ to Rs 865 cr

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

