India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.49 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 149,450 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP Schemes of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 540,037,435 consisting of 108,007,487 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 540,784,685 consisting of 108,156,937 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

