Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 25.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.60% to Rs 5.45 croreNet profit of Ashoka Metcast declined 25.66% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.60% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.4511.26 -52 OPM %9.547.90 -PBDT1.271.97 -36 PBT1.131.83 -38 NP1.131.52 -26
