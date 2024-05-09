Business Standard
India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 46.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 38.35% to Rs 234.76 crore
Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 46.84% to Rs 77.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.35% to Rs 234.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.39% to Rs 247.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.93% to Rs 829.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 584.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales234.76169.68 38 829.62584.53 42 OPM %71.4869.90 -70.6268.14 - PBDT102.7970.35 46 329.10210.15 57 PBT99.6768.25 46 319.18201.95 58 NP77.9353.07 47 247.60155.34 59
First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

