India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 46.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.35% to Rs 234.76 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 59.39% to Rs 247.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.93% to Rs 829.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 584.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of India Shelter Finance Corporation rose 46.84% to Rs 77.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.35% to Rs 234.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.