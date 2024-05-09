Business Standard
ESAF Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 57.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 29.49% to Rs 1002.00 crore
Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank declined 57.24% to Rs 43.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 29.49% to Rs 1002.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 773.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.76% to Rs 425.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 33.81% to Rs 3818.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2853.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1002.00773.80 29 3818.432853.60 34 OPM %31.9340.98 -41.3139.79 - PBDT58.53136.22 -57 570.41406.04 40 PBT58.53136.22 -57 570.41406.04 40 NP43.35101.38 -57 425.57302.33 41
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

