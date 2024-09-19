Business Standard
India to ensure sufficient charging infrastructure to support massive adoption of electric vehicles

India to ensure sufficient charging infrastructure to support massive adoption of electric vehicles

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
India will ensure sufficient charging infrastructure to support the massive adoption of electric vehicles across the country, according to HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, at a seminar today. The Minister also announced that the Ministry of Heavy Industries will soon introduce e-vouchers for electric vehicle (EV) buyers to avail of demand incentives under the newly approved PM E-DRIVE (PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme. Speaking at the FICCI and Ministry of Heavy Industries' Seminar on 'FAME's Success in Transforming India's EV Landscape', Kumaraswamy outlined the government's commitment to expanding the nation's EV charging network.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

