Garware Technical Fibres Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2024.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd spiked 9.35% to Rs 4078.2 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1034 shares in the past one month.
 
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared 7.42% to Rs 1229.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16489 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Power Ltd surged 4.97% to Rs 34.62. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd advanced 3.64% to Rs 1339. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8146 shares in the past one month.
K P R Mill Ltd added 3.48% to Rs 888.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9275 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9635 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

