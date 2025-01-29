Business Standard

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 31.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Jan 29 2025

Total Operating Income rise 11.04% to Rs 15770.16 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank rose 31.92% to Rs 2909.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2205.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.04% to Rs 15770.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14202.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income15770.1614202.58 11 OPM %67.6563.68 -PBDT3720.652774.21 34 PBT3720.652774.21 34 NP2909.732205.63 32

Jan 29 2025

