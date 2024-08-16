Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 3613.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.38% to Rs 10.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 3613.33% to Rs 66.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.38% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.0215.04-41.921.866.673.265.522.0966.841.80