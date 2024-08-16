Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 41.45 croreNet profit of Ahlada Engineers rose 10.00% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 41.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.4538.18 9 OPM %15.8715.48 -PBDT5.295.07 4 PBT2.652.19 21 NP1.871.70 10
