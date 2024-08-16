Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.24 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 162.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 162.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.162.58145.1711.869.40-29.09-28.22-37.17-36.95-29.24-31.02