D P Wires standalone net profit declines 35.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of D P Wires declined 35.28% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 31.04% to Rs 183.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 265.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.183.26265.745.545.9010.5015.819.5714.857.1911.11