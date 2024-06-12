Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2024.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd lost 8.23% to Rs 791.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31940 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 69.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 108.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nova Agritech Ltd crashed 5.59% to Rs 62.33. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd corrected 5.36% to Rs 1.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 626.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

