Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales decline 91.45% to Rs 7.10 crore
Net Loss of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 91.45% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.1083.08 -91 OPM %-76.48-4.39 -PBDT-4.92-3.14 -57 PBT-5.43-3.59 -51 NP-6.52-3.05 -114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Padmanabh Alloys &amp; Polymers standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Ucal approves acquisition of up to 49% stake in Avironix

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit declines 52.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit declines 1.96% in the December 2023 quarter

G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon