Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:22 PM IST
Indian Oil Corp to consider second interim dividend on 6 Mar'26

Indian Oil Corp to consider second interim dividend on 6 Mar'26

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation has announced that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled for Friday, 6 March 2026, to consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The official announcement was made on 26 February 2026, after market hours.

Indian Oil Corporation is a Maharatna PSU under the Government of India, with operations spanning the entire hydrocarbon value chain, including refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products, as well as exploration and production, natural gas, and petrochemicals.

The companys standalone net profit surged 321.98% to Rs 12,125.86 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 2,873.53 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 5.43% YoY to Rs 2,04,424.39 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,93,899.5 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

 

The counter rose 0.72% to Rs 187.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

