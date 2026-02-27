Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Redington Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 14.33% to Rs 425.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 78.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Redington Ltd soared 13.04% to Rs 276.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67266 shares in the past one month.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd surged 7.13% to Rs 555.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26881 shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd advanced 6.60% to Rs 16.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 393.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 319.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd jumped 6.05% to Rs 15.43. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

