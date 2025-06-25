Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.88%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.88%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 0.88% today to trade at Rs 143.95. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.73% to quote at 27285.19. The index is down 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 0.78% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.77% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 4.32 % over last one year compared to the 5.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19091 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 185.95 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.75 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal stock at all thermal power plants reaches all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes

Coal stock at all thermal power plants reaches all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes

K E C International wins news orders of Rs 1236 cr

K E C International wins news orders of Rs 1236 cr

Ugro Capital allots 2.35 cr equity shares under rights issue

Ugro Capital allots 2.35 cr equity shares under rights issue

Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

India on track to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 despite global turbulence: Piyush Goyal

India on track to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 despite global turbulence: Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon