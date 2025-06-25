Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Titgarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

PTC Industries subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies announced the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines to develop cooperation on the manufacturing of components and materials for military aircraft engines.

Masteks chief financial officer, Raghavendra Jha has submitted his resignation from the services.

Aurobindo Pharmas wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has obtained marketing authorization from the UKs Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, IT stocks lift Sensex 450 pts, Nifty atop 25,150; MCX hits new high

Premiummarkets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

SBI Card stock up 48% in 2025: Time to bet amid rising spends?

Modi, Narendra Modi

No Indian will ever forget how Constitution was violated: PM on Emergency

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE updates: 4 decades later, second Indian heads to space today

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment status

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets.

 

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF)s board approved raising non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.

Hindalco Industries has announced the acquisition of 100% equity stake in US-based AluChem Companies for an enterprise value of $125 million. The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India on track to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 despite global turbulence: Piyush Goyal

India on track to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2027 despite global turbulence: Piyush Goyal

Indices may open higher on positive global signals

Indices may open higher on positive global signals

Bajel Projects bags large order to establish substation

Bajel Projects bags large order to establish substation

Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Scoda Tubes standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Bangalore Tower Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bangalore Tower Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon