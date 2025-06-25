Stock Alert: PTC Inds, Mastek, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, Hindalco Inds

Titgarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
PTC Industries subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies announced the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines to develop cooperation on the manufacturing of components and materials for military aircraft engines.
Masteks chief financial officer, Raghavendra Jha has submitted his resignation from the services.
Aurobindo Pharmas wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has obtained marketing authorization from the UKs Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg.
Also Read
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF)s board approved raising non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 300 crore on private placement basis.
Hindalco Industries has announced the acquisition of 100% equity stake in US-based AluChem Companies for an enterprise value of $125 million. The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content