Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 135.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 72.51% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38721.4, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 682.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 393.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

