Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 135.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 72.51% gain in the Nifty Energy.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21904.3. The Sensex is at 72038.66, down 0.2%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 40.9% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38721.4, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 682.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 393.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.45, up 1.02% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 135.84% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 72.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 5.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy shares gain

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 7.83%, Gains for third straight session

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

EIH hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Rodium Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon