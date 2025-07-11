Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.62% to Rs 1933.93 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declined 35.66% to Rs 246.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 383.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.62% to Rs 1933.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1503.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1933.931503.62 29 OPM %78.6497.02 -PBDT314.80484.37 -35 PBT304.84475.74 -36 NP246.88383.70 -36
