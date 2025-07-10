Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Performance Chemiserve (PCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Mining Solutions (DMSL) which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) and Petronet LNG (PLL) have entered into a 5.5 years (commencing between May 2026 July 2026 and ending on 31st December 2031) agreement for the regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to be imported by DFPCL group.

Under the terms of the agreement, PLL will receive, store and regasify approximately 25.6 TBTUs of LNG annually, post an initial ramp-up period in calendar year 2026, at its Dahej terminal. This agreement will generate revenue of about Rs. 1200 crore for PLL with an upside potential to generate an additional revenue of upto 20%, over the contract duration. The regasified gas will be primarily utilised in manufacturing units of DFPCL group at Taloja.

 

This agreement further expands the long-term business horizons of PLL, an energy & infrastructure company. PLL handled around 18 MMTPA LNG in FY 2024-25 through its two terminals with Dahej being the flagship and one of the busiest regas terminals in the world.

Earlier, an LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement was signed by DFPCL with Equinor, a global energy major headquartered in Norway. Now, the regasification agreement has been signed between PLL and PCL, a leading producer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals using natural gas and a DFPCL group company. These agreements reinforce DFPCL Group's strategic position across the value chainfrom Natural Gas to Ammonia, further downstream into Building Block Nitric Acid and into a diversified portfolio of NPK fertilisers, industrial chemicals, and mining chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Deepak Fertilizers and its subsidiary enters into long term agreement with Petronet LNG

Deepak Fertilizers and its subsidiary enters into long term agreement with Petronet LNG

Nifty ends below 25,400 level; IT shares under pressure

Nifty ends below 25,400 level; IT shares under pressure

GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

GP Eco Solutions hits the roof after bagging Rs 121-cr solar order

Krystal Integrated hits the roof on securing Rs 20-cr facility management contract for JPNI airport

Krystal Integrated hits the roof on securing Rs 20-cr facility management contract for JPNI airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon