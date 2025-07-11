Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kirloskar Electric re-appoints Anand B Hunnur as MD for 3 years

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Kirloskar Electric Company (KECL) said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Anand B Hunnur as managing director (MD) for three years with effect from 12 July 2025.

Anand B Hunnur holds a bachelors degree in Engineering from Karnataka University and has a diploma in marketing & sales management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai.

He joined Kirloskar Electric Company as vice president sales & marketing in 2011 and was appointed as director - sales in August 12, 2014. He was appointed as managing director from May 26, 2017. He stepped down from his position on April 12, 2019, citing personal reasons, and was subsequently reappointed on August 12, 2022. He has been instrumental in generating good business, improving overall operations and achieving the targets. He possesses varied and rich experience in sales and marketing.

 

KECL is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of electrical equipment, including motors, alternators and generators, transformers, DG sets, and more. Its operations are organized into distinct product groups such as the transformer & distribution group, large machine group, low voltage machine group, and power generation group.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 3.85 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 5.42 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales declined 23.4% YoY to Rs 129.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 1.17% to settle at Rs 144.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

