Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee gained today, adding to recent wave of appreciation amid supportive equities. INR edged up a little to 90.07 against the US dollar, gaining 13 paise on the day. INR continued to stay supported this week after testing all time low above 91 per US dollar mark. Meanwhile, local equity indices opened on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex and the Nifty rising around half a percent amid firm global cues after tepid US inflation data reinforced expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The US Labor Department said on Thursday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% year-on-year in November, easing from 3% in September. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 90.12, down 0.24% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore

Government to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore

total installed generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

total installed generation capacity reaches 505023 MW

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; pharma shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; pharma shares rally

Zydus signs agreement with Myriad Genetics

Zydus signs agreement with Myriad Genetics

Precision Electronics jumps after securing Rs 2-cr defence order

Precision Electronics jumps after securing Rs 2-cr defence order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon