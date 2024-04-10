Sensex (    %)
                             
Indian stock market shut on May 20th for parliamentary elections

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Indian stock exchanges are set to suspend trading activities on Monday, 20 May 2024, in light of the general parliamentary elections scheduled for the same day.
There will be no trading in any market segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and the Structured Loan Obligations (SLB) segment.
The morning trading session will observe a complete closure from 9:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m., aligning with the electoral proceedings happening across the nation. However, the evening trading session will be open for trading from 05:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

