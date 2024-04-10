Indian stock market shut on May 20th for parliamentary elections

There will be no trading in any market segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and the Structured Loan Obligations (SLB) segment.
The morning trading session will observe a complete closure from 9:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m., aligning with the electoral proceedings happening across the nation. However, the evening trading session will be open for trading from 05:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
