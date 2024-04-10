Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 81.26 points or 0.16% at 49965.72 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.81%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.59%),Bosch Ltd (down 0.72%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.48%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.38%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.36%), MRF Ltd (down 0.19%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 3.07%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.83%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.76%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.92 or 0.39% at 74974.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.44% at 22743.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.47 points or 0.5% at 46165.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 144.41 points or 1.04% at 13968.5.

On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1840 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

