Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 81.26 points or 0.16% at 49965.72 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.81%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.59%),Bosch Ltd (down 0.72%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.48%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.38%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.36%), MRF Ltd (down 0.19%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.11%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 3.07%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.83%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.76%) turned up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.92 or 0.39% at 74974.62.
The Nifty 50 index was up 100.25 points or 0.44% at 22743.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 230.47 points or 0.5% at 46165.68.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 144.41 points or 1.04% at 13968.5.
On BSE,1920 shares were trading in green, 1840 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

UK Pound Pulls Back Mildly After Attaining $1.27 Mark For First Time In 3-Weeks

Japan Nikkei falls ahead of US inflation data

Maruti Suzuki India increases prices of Swift and select variants of Grand Vitara

UCO Bank updates benchmark interest rates

Indian stock market shut on May 20th for parliamentary elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon