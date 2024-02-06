Indian toy makers receive orders worth USD 10 mn at German fair

Indian toy makers, who participated in the five-day international toy fair in Nuremberg, Germany, held from January 30, 2024 to February 3, 2024 have received huge orders worth more than 10 million USD as they had showcased high-quality products, exporters say. The Indian toy industry highlighted that the Government Initiatives like mandatory quality norms, increase in custom duty and a National Action Plan on Toys (NAPT) have helped in the manufacture of high-quality products which have garnered appreciation at the international platform. The Indian toy sector is growing at a healthy rate and competing with global players. Among the most popular categories at the fair were those pertaining to wooden toys and educational learning toys. According to the toy exporters, buyers from countries such as the US, UK, South Africa, and Germany showed interest in their products and placed a good number of orders. There were more than 55 participants from India this year.

